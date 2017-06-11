Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta flight

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter recently shook the hands of every passenger before leaving Atlanta aboard a Delta Air Lines flight.

James Parker Sheffield tweeted video showing Carter walking down the aisle and greeting passengers.

“I was definitely shocked,” Sheffield told FOX5. “Who expects a president to be on their commercial flight, let alone making an effort to greet every passenger? Everyone seemed genuinely excited and the overall sentiment was that it was really nice to have that kind of moment where Party or politics didn’t matter.”

“He didn’t say much, because he was also trying to be mindful of the flight needing to leave, but that smile said everything for him. He was very authentic in his interaction with each individual,” said Sheffield.