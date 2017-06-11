Firefighter alerts parents after daughter chokes on fidget spinner part

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fidget spinners are all the rage right now — but a Central Indiana firefighter is warning parents about the popular toy after a close call at home, WAVE3 reported.

The Decatur Township Fire Department posted about the incident on Facebook. A daughter of one of their firefighters was playing with a fidget spinner when a piece broke off, flew into her mouth and became stuck in her throat.

“I did about five minutes of back blows and with her coughing, it became dislodged and went into her stomach,” the firefighter said.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and eventually released.