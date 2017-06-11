× 15-year-old boy arrested in death of 10-year-old Colorado girl

THORNTON, Colo. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the death of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell, KDVR reported.

“Last night at 11:38 pm, Thornton Police Detectives arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male who was booked and transported to the Adams County Juvenile Detention facility. The juvenile male was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder. Because of his status as a juvenile, his name is not being released,” the Thornton Police Department said in a statement released Sunday.

Campbell disappeared Wednesday night.

Her father told the Thornton Police Department that she and his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son left home in the 12400 block of Forest Drive about 8 p.m. to walk to a nearby shopping center.

The teen told police they got separated when a rainstorm moved in. She was reported missing just before midnight.

Her body was found Thursday evening in a grassy area near East 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street, about one mile from home.

Police have not said whether the suspect is the father’s girlfriend’s son.

An exact cause of death has not been released but the coroner confirmed it was “other than accidental.”

On Friday, police confirmed her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Neighbors described the young girl as a beautiful soul who was vivacious and innocent.

She posted lots of videos on YouTube over the past several years, showing off her new glasses, her homemade slime and collection of squishes.

Kiaya’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help lay her daughter to rest.