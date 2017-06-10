× Teen arrested, charged with robbery, attack on popular NC greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are urging people on McMullen Creek Greenway in Charlotte to walk or run with a partner after a second crime this year was reported on the greenway, according to WSOC.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man was attacked Memorial Day weekend while using a cut-through from the greenway to get to his apartment.

The victim was assaulted at 1:45 p.m. and also robbed, according to a police report.

“It’s just so sad, because you just want to come out and walk and I love being out there with nature,” said greenway user Mary Joy Yanicak.

Police said the victim was able to give a good description, which led to the arrest of 18-year-old Shaun Cassidy. He is charged with robbery and conspiracy.

WSOC looked at his criminal history and found that since December 2014, Cassidy has been arrested 15 times for burglary, assault, resisting arrest, drugs and possession of stolen goods.

The other crime along the McMullen Greenway was reported in March. Police said a man with a knife tried to sexually assault a woman. Officers beefed up patrols in that area.