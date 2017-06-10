Police searching for driver of car that went on chase, crashed into home in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who led police on a chase in Burlington and then crashed into a home, according to a news release. The house has been condemned and four people have been displaced.

On Friday at about 10:30 p.m., the Reidsville Police Department chased a gray Chevrolet Tahoe into the city limits of Burlington. The pursuit started in the city limits of Reidsville and traveled down N.C. Hwy. 87 north.

The basis of the pursuit was that the vehicle had fictitious registration, careless and reckless driving and it was probably stolen, police said in the release.

Once inside of the city limits of Burlington, Reidsville Police pursued the Tahoe down various side streets eventually traveling onto Kent Street where the Tahoe left the roadway.

The Tahoe drove through a bedroom of a residence located at 227 Kent Street causing significant damage to the house. The vehicle continued striking a storage building in the backyard of 230 Hatch Street traveling back onto Hatch Street. Reidsville Police lost contact with the vehicle at this point and discontinued the pursuit. Burlington Officers circulated the area attempting to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Alamance County Emergency (EMS), Burlington City Inspections, Piedmont Natural Gas, the American Red Cross, and Duke Energy responded to 227 Kent Street. That home sustained severe damage (estimated at approximately $45,000.00) and was condemned by the inspections department. The outbuilding behind 230 Hatch Street, unknown owner, was a total loss. The American Red Cross relocated the four (4) persons who were residing at the residence. At no point were any Burlington PD Officers involved in the vehicle pursuit, at this time the Chevrolet Tahoe has not been located, nor has the driver been identified. The investigation is ongoing at this point.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.