Police asking for public’s help in locating Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are asking the public for help in locating Burlington woman, according to a press release.

On Friday at 6:49 p.m., 19-year-old Alexis Elizabeth King was reported missing from her residence on Forestdale Drive.



King was last seen walking north on Huffman Mill Road toward Holly Hill Mall.



She is approximately 5′ 06″ to 5′ 08″ tall, 200 pounds and was wearing a gray tank top with a bathing suit top underneath, cutoff jean shorts, and burgundy Converses.

Anyone with information about King’s location is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.