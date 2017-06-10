NC woman loses arm in shark attack, credits God for saving her life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Concord mother of three was snorkeling in the Bahamas last week when a shark latched onto her arm and didn’t let go, severing her limb, WBTV reported.

On Friday she had her third and perhaps final surgery. The 32-year-old lost everything from her hand to just below her elbow.

The 32-year-old’s arm was inside what she believes was a tiger shark’s jaws.

“When she realized what was happening, she tried to pull her arm out of the shark’s mouth – and that’s when the shark clamped down tighter,” her husband JJ said. “They struggled there for a second and as she tried to pull away, the shark bit her arm off.”

JJ Johnson was in the boat, but jumped in the water to help his wife.

“I looked over there and I just saw blood all over in the water, all around her,” he said. “She’s saying, ‘Help me! Help me, Jesus!’ and she’s praying as she’s swimming back.”

“It’s by the grace of God she’s alive.”