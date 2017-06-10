Greensboro food truck serves soul food on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A local food truck serves soul food on the go.

Lasonya Holmes Boulware owns My Girls Catering Carolina Finest Feast Food Truck.

After working as a nurse for 16 years, Lasonya needed a change.

She went back to school, got her culinary degree from Guilford Technical Community College, and brought the truck.

During the week, she parks at local businesses at lunch and serves all soul food including fried chicken with wicked wing sauce.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith put it to the taste test.