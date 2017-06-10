× Liberty tractor driver killed when SUV lands on top of him

LIBERTY, N.C. — A Liberty man died Saturday after a crash involving a tractor and an SUV.

The wreck happened on U.S. 421 near Liberty.

A KIA SUV rear-ended the tractor causing both vehicles to run off the road. The tractor driver was ejected and the SUV landed on top of him, pinning him underneath.

The tractor identified as Terry Smith of Liberty.

The driver of the SUV is Dean Dimaria of Greensboro. He is in Moses Cone Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Charges are pending.