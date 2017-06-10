Kernersville police officer exchanges gunfire with suspect
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
The officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation in the 700 block of West Mountain Street.
The suspect immediately got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots from a handgun at the officer.
The officer returned fire, and the suspect fled the scene.
A vehicle chase went into the city of Winston-Salem where the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the 4200 block of Old Greensboro Road.
The suspect fled on foot and after a brief chase, the suspect surrendered to officers.
Winston-Salem Police assisted Kernersville Police at the scene of the crash.
The suspect is identified as Broderick Tywone Ruth, 32, of Rural Hall. He is charged with:
- Assault by firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle
- Assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Driving while impaired
- Driving with a revoked license
- Several other motor vehicle violations
Ruth was booked into jail under a $250,000 secured bond.