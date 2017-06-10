× Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher shares worrying photo

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman and “Blind Side” star Michael Oher posted a photo on Instagram on Friday — and then deleted it. The photo included several pill bottles and the words, “All for the brain smh.”

A reporter with the Atlanta Journal Constitution took a screenshot of Oher’s post and tweeted the image.

Oher, 31, played in three games last season and then was put on concussion protocol in September.

This is the picture Michael Oher posted and deleted. A scary amount of pills. pic.twitter.com/s2mWxQETVU — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) June 9, 2017

“I don’t know if Michael posted that photo or not,” Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said. “Regardless, my primary interest is Michael’s health.”

It is not yet known if Oher will attend Panthers minicamp.