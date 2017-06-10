× Call to Guilford-Metro 911 about suspicious fire leads to homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A call early Saturday morning to Guilford-Metro 911 about a suspicious fire has led police to launch a homicide investigation, according to a news release.

At approximately 5:11 a.m., Saturday, a man noticed a fire burning in a wooded area past the dead end of Falconridge Court.

Responding Greensboro Fire Department officials discovered a vehicle that was actively burning. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered human remains in the car.

Based on the totality of the circumstances of this incident, police are investigating it as a homicide. Due to the condition of the body, police are unable to provide any type of identification or description of the deceased. Crime scene investigators are attempting to gather information about the car and

Neither police nor fire officials have determined at this point how long the vehicle was on fire.

Updates will be provided as significant milestones in the investigation are reached.