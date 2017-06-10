× Adam West, star Of ‘Batman’, has died

Adam West, the actor who played the role of Batman in the 1960s television series, has died. He was 88.

A family spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that West died on Friday night after a short battle with leukemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

The West Family said on Facebook Saturday, “It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”