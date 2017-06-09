World-renowned artist Noe Katz calls Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you study art and innovation, you'll often find it is an alloy of different cultures and disciplines. And few people have quite the mix that Noe Katz does.

Katz' father was in the diamond business in Poland. But, like many Jews in the 1940s, he had to leave to survive and when the ships couldn't get to New York, Moses Katz found himself in Cuba and, eventually, Mexico City, where Noe was born in 1953.

Noe's mother dabbled in the art of music.

"She played beautiful Mozart and Beethoven," he says.

That inspired Noe to learn to play classical guitar and that opened his eyes.

"I realized I am an artist when I was a kid," he says.

The key to his sculptures, murals and paintings is, "Imagination," he says. "I can be travelling or I can be in the street and I look at something in the street and I imagine things."

His art often revolves around his particular depiction of people - a unique look you won't see from any other artist - and his work has been shown and sold in galleries in Europe, the US, Mexico and one mural in particular, is a huge hit in Japan, as the entry wall to the Tokoro Museum.

"When the inspiration comes, you never know. Incredible," he says.

An artist of his renown, you'd expect to live in Paris or New York. But Noe and his family live in Greensboro, where the lifestyle and schools fit them much better.

See his work, in this edition of the Buckley Report.