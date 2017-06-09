Vigil held for mother, daughter stabbed to death outside High Point gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Friends and family came together Friday evening to honor the lives of a mother and daughter who were stabbed to death earlier this week.

About 100 people gathered at the Bizzy Bee Gas and Grocery in High Point to remember Andrea Allen and her mother Vickie Allen. A vigil took place just feet from where the two women were killed Tuesday night.

Many friends and family members said they want people to know that the two women are gone but not forgotten.

Herman Lee Bradshaw lost a daughter and granddaughter that night.

“They were wonderful,” Bradshaw said. “They were beautiful and I loved them.”

Their death was devastating news that was made even more painful to process after High Point police confirmed Thursday that Andrea was pregnant. Friends and family members say her fiance and father of her two children was at the vigil with their kids.

“I just broke down because I'm a mom too and I couldn't imagine my little girl having to grow up without me, and she had two,” said Chelsea Campbell, who says she grew up with Andrea.

High Point police say Vickie and Andrea’s alleged killer could now face even more charges for the death of his unborn grandchild.

As friends still process the events that happened Tuesday night, they try to remember the women on their best days.

“No matter what was going on she was always smiling,” Campbell said about Andrea. “She was always happy.”

Andrew Allen, Vickie’s estranged husband and Andrea's father, who is accused of killing them, was in court Thursday. FOX8 learned that he has a criminal history that includes five separate assault charges, one involving Vickie.

Allen is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond and is expected to be back in court on Aug. 25.​