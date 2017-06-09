× UNC’s Luke Maye flips car while driving from brother’s graduation

Luke Maye, the hero of North Carolina’s buzz-beating win against Kentucky in the Elite Eight, was involved in a car crash on Interstate 85.

The crash happened Thursday while Maye was on his way home from his brother’s middle school graduation.

“He did run into an 18-wheeler and spun his car around, landing on a bank beside the road,” father Mark Maye told the Charlotte Observer. “Damaged the car pretty bad, but he (Luke) said he feels perfectly fine.”

Mark was able to pick up his son from the scene of the crash.

UNC defeated Kentucky 75-73 on a last-second mid-range jumper by the soon-to-be junior forward to head to the Final Four.

Maye averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds during the Tar Heels’ run to the national title last season.