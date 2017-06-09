× ‘Tin Man’ charged with drunk driving

SULLIVAN, N.Y. — A New York man dressed as the “Tin Man” from the “Wizard of Oz” was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man on private property, according to the New York State Police. The homeowner says a man, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Sherman, had driven to the home with another man and was asked to leave.

Sherman told police he had just left the “Oz-Stravaganza” in Chittenango, where he had been hired to play the popular character, Inside Edition reports.

Chittenango is the birthplace of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum. The village holds a three-day festival each year to celebrate.

When arrested, Sherman had a blood-alcohol content level of .19 percent. He was charged with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, police say.