‘Tin Man’ charged with drunk driving
SULLIVAN, N.Y. — A New York man dressed as the “Tin Man” from the “Wizard of Oz” was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving.
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man on private property, according to the New York State Police. The homeowner says a man, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Sherman, had driven to the home with another man and was asked to leave.
Sherman told police he had just left the “Oz-Stravaganza” in Chittenango, where he had been hired to play the popular character, Inside Edition reports.
Chittenango is the birthplace of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum. The village holds a three-day festival each year to celebrate.
