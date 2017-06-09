Service dog pictured in yearbook at middle school in Davie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Sage Smith is treated like any other student at William Ellis Middle School, including a picture in the yearbook.

Sage is seventh-grader Mackenzie Smith's service dog.

"They look at him like he's another student," said Smith. "He's a miracle worker, he's amazing."

The Border Collie-Golden Retriever mix helps Smith manage her diabetes by sensing when her blood sugar is high or low.

"My life is a lot better with him," she said. "It can be a roller coaster, but it's a lot better."

"That dog is part of the community," said Tim Potts, Mackenzie's stepfather. "We wouldn't have her, couldn't have done it without the communities help raising money for Sage."

With a community and school full of love for Sage, it was no surprise when the yearbook staff asked if they could include her.

"It really means a lot," said Smith. "I love it."