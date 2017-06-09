× North Carolina math teacher accused of having sex with 3 students

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A math teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory School has been arrested for having sexual relationships with three students, WTVD reports.

Detectives were notified in May that 25-year-old Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe was possibly having inappropriate relationships with students.

McAuliffe was arrested Thursday after detectives investigated and interviewed faculty members and numerous students.

McAuliffe is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

She is being held at the Carteret County Jail under $20,000 bond with a first appearance in Nash County District Court on June 12.