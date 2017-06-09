NC Zoo’s conservation projects work to save animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- From small snakes to enormous elephants, North Carolina Zoo conservation projects save animals all over the world.

For more than a decade, conservationists from the zoo have worked to save animals in Africa.

They have equipped and trained rangers in Africa with smart technology to monitor the animals like endangered white rhinos. They also try to track poachers.

Closer to home, their efforts focus on forests and land in North Carolina.

In-state projects protect snakes, amphibians, red wolves and much more.

Zoo staff says they have been able to save so many animals in Africa and North America because of the many visitors who buy tickets at the zoo.