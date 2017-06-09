NC woman catches large snake inside home with pillowcase

Warning: Video contains some language

FOREST CITY, N.C. — Video of a North Carolina woman wrangling a massive snake she found inside her home into a pillowcase is going viral.

SunShine McCurry, of Forest City, and her daughter came home after school in early June and spotted the unwanted guest, WBTV reports. The snake, which was between five or six feet, slithered through the front door.

Faced with most homeowner’s worst nightmare, McCurry did what she had to do and found a way to capture the serpent.

Quickly grabbing a pillowcase, she carefully walked behind the snake and caught it — leaving its head partially exposed to reduce the chance of being bitten.

She then took it outside and released it.

McCurry’s Facebook video of the incident has more than 3.6 million views, 37,000 shares and 8,000 likes.