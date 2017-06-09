× NC man charged with murder after 2-year-old boy he’s accused of abusing dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina man now faces murder charges after the 2-year-old boy he allegedly abused died.

Christopher Sims is accused of beating his girlfriend’s son so badly that he had to be hospitalized, according to WSOC. The boy was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Wednesday night and was suffering from several injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Police say the boy’s injuries were life-threatening and that he was unable to breathe on his own.

WBTV reports the 2-year-old passed away on Thursday.

After detectives interviewed the child’s mother and her boyfriend, Sims, they learned that the boy was alone in the care of Sims when the injuries happened.

Sims was initially arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury but those charges were upgraded to murder.