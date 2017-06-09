× NC dad charged with child abuse after 10-week-old son stops breathing

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man was charged with child abuse after his 10-week-old son stopped breathing, WSOC reports.

Emergency crews responded to 25-year-old Kyle Bendick’s Union County home around 12:20 p.m. Thursday to reports of a child not breathing.

Paramedics said the child had physical injuries from being abused. Bendick was watching the child while his mother was at work.

Detectives believe Bendick caused serious injuries, including fractures, to the child more than two weeks ago as well.

The child is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Bendick was charged with two counts of inflicting serious bodily injury or trauma. He is in jail under a $1 million secured bond.