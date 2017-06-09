Mother of 4 shoots, kills would-be robber who broke into apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana mother shot and killed a would-be robber who was trying to break into her apartment early Wednesday afternoon.

The woman heard someone breaking into the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday, WXIN reports. When she went to investigate the noise, she found herself face-to-face with 19-year-old Michael Hawkins.

That's when she opened fire at the man, killing him as he stood inside the apartment's doorway.

The woman, who has four children, was not injured during the shooting, according to WISH-TV.

Neighbor Julius Radcliff heard the gunshots and saw a man running away after the shooting. A second person drove away, but police have not confirmed if either person is considered a suspect in the case.

“It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it’s legal for people to have guns to protect themselves,” Officer Aaron Hamer told WXIN.