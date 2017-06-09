Greensboro high school student has never missed a day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Southern Guilford High School is where the best get better.

It's also a place that's helped this soon-to-be-graduate stay focused.

Since kindergarten, Nailah Johnson, who is a bit modest, has never missed a day of school.

When asked about the feat, Johnson says she wants to simply do the best she can.

"I want a good job and a good life ahead of me," she says. "So, I think it's important to have a good education."

Her mother says every school her daughter attended helped to teach a lesson we all can learn from.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.