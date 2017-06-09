× Couple arrested after child found beaten, burned, bound

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Chino Valley police responded to the report of a 10-year-old boy who was not breathing.

Police discovered that the boy had second and third-degree burns and some bruising over his body.

Emergency crews then performed lifesaving treatment to the child.

The child was transported to Phoenix’s Children Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities arrested Daniel Terry, 36, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Julianna Moreno.

Police say the couple is charged with multiple felonies including attempted first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated assault.

Evidence suggests the child’s injuries were inflicted at the residence while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee.

Source: KTVK