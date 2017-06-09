× Corbett murder trial will stay in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge has ruled that a high profile murder trial will stay in Davidson County, according to Davidson County Assistant Clerk of Courts Jo Black.

Attorneys for Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, filed a motion seeking to have their trial moved outside of Davidson County.

They are charged in the death of Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband, back in 2015.

Corbett was a businessman from Ireland and was found beaten to death in the couple’s home.

According to defense lawyers, news organizations published what they say is false information contained in search warrants.

The trial is set to start July 17.