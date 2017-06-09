× Birth control recall: Packaging error could cause unintended pregnancy

BALTIMORE — A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling birth control due to a packaging error that could cause unplanned pregnancy, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product, Mibelas 24 Fe tablets, was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, clinics, and retail pharmacies.

The first four days of the blister packet have four non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets.

“Oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the website states.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that there was a packaging error in which the pack “was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible.”

The recalled product’s lot number is L600518 and it has an expiration date of May 31, 2018.

“Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking this drug product,” the release said.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can reach Lupin at 1-800-399-2561 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Learn more here.