Actress Glenne Headly dies at 62

Glenne Headly passed away on Thursday night, a representative for the actress told CNN.

The actress, best known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in “Dick Tracy,” was 62. She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

Headly, a native of Connecticut, got her start in theater and went on to star in several productions including “Extremities” alongside Susan Sarandon in 1982.

Eventually, she made the transition to film and her breakout role is credited to “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” opposite Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

Headly went on to star in more than 25 films, including “Mortal Thoughts,” ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “Sgt. Bilko.”

Headly earned two Emmy nominations for “Lonesome Dove” and “Bastard Out of California.”

She was in the middle of filming the Hulu series “Future Man” alongside Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. before her death.

In 1982, she married John Malkovich; they divorced in 1988. She then married McCulloch in 1993 and they had a son.