3 with ties to App State football charged after player stabbed in fight

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department on Friday announced three additional arrests in connection to an early May fight that led to a felony assault charge against Malik Jaleel Simpson, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Simpson, 23, was charged with one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after Appalachian State football player Teh’Ron Fuller suffered a stab wound.

Boone Police have charged Ke’monte Tayvon Hayes, Isaiah Diontae Lewis and Marlin Lamar Johnson with misdemeanor assault and battery. Warrants for three additional subjects have been obtained but not served, according to a release from Boone Police.

Hayes, 19, and Lewis, 21, are members of App State’s football team. Johnson, 21, was listed on the 2015 football roster as a wide receiver but is no longer on the team. They were each released on $1,500 secured bond pending a July 21 court appearance.

