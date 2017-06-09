12-year-old girl helps deliver baby brother

JACKSON, Miss. — A 12-year-old Mississippi girl literally had a hand in her baby brother’s birth when she helped the doctor deliver him.

Jacee Dellapena was trying to watch her brother be born on Tuesday when she started crying because she thought she’d miss the birth because she was too short, WBLT reports.

That’s when the doctor asked Jacee’s mother, Dede Carraway, if she’d allow the girl to help deliver the baby.

“I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out….I was like, ‘Wow, like I’ve played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is is the real deal.’ I was really nervous,” Jacee told the station.

In the end, Dellpena was able to help deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway. The doctor even allowed her to cut the umbilical cord.

“I don’t even know if there are words to describe how it felt,” Carraway told Fox News. “Never in a million years, if you would have told me 12 years ago she [Jacee] would be delivering my last born, I would have told you – you’re crazy!”

Nikki Smith posted pictures of the amazing moment on Facebook Wednesday.

The post read, “Meet Jacee!12-year-oldar old helped deliver her baby brother and the emotions on her face is too amazing not to share! You’re a superstar jacee!”

The post has more than 189,000 likes, 169,000 shares and 16,000 comments.