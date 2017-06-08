× Woman arrested after roach-infested Myrtle Beach home deemed ‘unfit for human or animal inhabitance’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A woman was arrested after police found hundreds of roaches and bugs in her home, deeming the house “unfit for human or animal inhabitance.”

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported that Karen Nickerson, 53, of Myrtle Beach, faces 12 counts of animal treatment and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child by a legal guardian.

The suspect was arrested Saturday after a family member called police about possible child and animal neglect at her home.

Arriving officers found at least 12 cats in the home that was “cluttered, filthy, and had garbage and dirty clothing and feces all over.”

When an officer opened the door, hundreds of roaches fell from around the door frame, according to a police report.

The Department of Social Services worked out a safety plan for the suspect’s children, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.