Video shows teens assault man with disabilities

PHILADELPHIA -- Police identified four teens they suspect were involved in an assault on a 39-year-old man with mental disabilities. The assault was videotaped by one of the juveniles and was discovered on social media on Monday.

The incident occurred on May 29 in Philadelphia. The man was walking when the group began talking to him.

That's when a 12-year-old boy punched the man in the face for no apparent reason, police say. A 15-year-old then punched the man as he was moving away from the first assailant.

The man was not seriously injured in the attack.

The video was posted online by one of the teens, who works with the man at a local grocery store.

Police worked with the local school district to identify the juveniles in the case.

No charges have been filed.