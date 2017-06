Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fentanyl fight: This powerful pain reliever a big part oft the Piedmont's opioid epidemic. What local police are doing to make sure they, themselves, don't overdose on this.

Concealed carry bill: It would loosen regulations on where you can carry handguns. It's crossed a big legislative hurdle. What's next?

And summertime activities: The best things your kids can do in the coming weeks now that the school year's ending.

We'll see you in just a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.