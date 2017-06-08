Police dog fired for being too friendly gets new assignment

BRISBANE, Australia — A police dog who was apparently not cut out for fighting crime has a “regal” new job.

Gavel is a German Shepherd who flunked out of a police dog academy because he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to the BBC.

But despite his failure as a police dog, Gavel made a good friend — the governor of Queensland.

Gov. Paul de Jersey in February awarded Gavel the title of Vice-Regal Dog.

“He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland police service dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland’s official vice-regal dog,” de Jersey wrote on Facebook last week.

Gavel’s duties as Vice-Regal Dog consist of welcoming visitors and tour groups to the grounds of Queensland’s Government House.