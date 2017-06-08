Live 10 a.m. – Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate intelligence committee

Paralyzed defendant grateful Winston-Salem officer shot him, apologizes to the man in court

Posted 9:04 am, June 8, 2017

Marshall Alan Wiggins. Credit: Walt Unks/Journal

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man was sentenced to prison this week for pointing a shotgun at a Winston-Salem police officer, causing the officer to shoot him when he wouldn’t drop the gun, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Marshall Alan Wiggins, 38, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Monday to assault with a firearm on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor violation of a domestic-violence protective order.

Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Wiggins to one year and one month to three years and four months in prison.

Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster prosecuted the case.

According to Winston-Salem police, Kara Bessinger, who has a son with Wiggins, had obtained a protective order against Wiggins. Wiggins then showed up at her house on Bedford Knoll Drive in September 2016. Bessinger called police and said Wiggins had a shotgun and was going to kill himself, according to a search warrant.

