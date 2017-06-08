Paralyzed defendant grateful Winston-Salem officer shot him, apologizes to the man in court
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man was sentenced to prison this week for pointing a shotgun at a Winston-Salem police officer, causing the officer to shoot him when he wouldn’t drop the gun, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Marshall Alan Wiggins, 38, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Monday to assault with a firearm on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor violation of a domestic-violence protective order.
Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Wiggins to one year and one month to three years and four months in prison.
According to Winston-Salem police, Kara Bessinger, who has a son with Wiggins, had obtained a protective order against Wiggins. Wiggins then showed up at her house on Bedford Knoll Drive in September 2016. Bessinger called police and said Wiggins had a shotgun and was going to kill himself, according to a search warrant.
Read more in the Winston-Salem Journal.