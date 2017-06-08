× North Carolina man accused of inappropriately touching 6-year-old girl

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A North Carolina man accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl has been arrested.

WJZY reported that Kenneth Wade Fredell, 18, of Lincolnton, faces one felony count each of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect is accused of inappropriately touching the victim at the victim’s home on May 28, 2017. He has been jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.