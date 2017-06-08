× NC Powerball ticket wins $2M, jackpot reaches $435M

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Fayetteville won $2 million, the largest of any prize won across the country Wednesday night.

The ticket, sold at the Kangaroo Express on McArthur Road, matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were 5-21-57-66-69 and 13 for the Powerball.

It wasn’t the only big-winning ticket sold in North Carolina. A $50,000-winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. It was sold in Wake County at the Eagles on GB Alford Highway in Holly Springs.

Across North Carolina, 48,673 tickets won prizes. By adding the $1 Power Play feature, players can multiply their winnings. Matching all five white balls on a $2 ticket wins $1 million. A $3 Power Play ticket wins $2 million.

“It’s exciting to see more Powerball players in our state winning big prizes,” said Alice Garland, the lottery’s executive director. “There are nine ways to win on a ticket, so make sure to check carefully to see if you’re a winner.”

Because there was no “perfect ticket” Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has grown to a $435 million annuity, worth $273.1 million cash. North Carolina has had four Powerball jackpot winners of $74.5 million to $188 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes.

The jackpot was last hit April 1, when someone in Arizona who opted to remain anonymous hit a $60 million jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever to hit was $1.586 billion, which was shared between tickets sold in three states in January 2016.