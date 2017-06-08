× NC man in wheelchair bitten by fox

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man in a wheelchair was bitten Wednesday near his home in Catawba County, WSOC reports.

Richard Linder was next to his shed when the fox ran under his wheelchair and bit his leg. Animal Control officers are searching for the fox to determine if it is rabid.

Linder is most concerned about whether the animal was sick.

“I’m concerned about rabies, but I’m more concerned about the fox,” he said. “To make sure it is alright and that there are no pups underneath there.”

In Catawba County, all dogs and cats more than four months old are required to have a current rabies vaccination.