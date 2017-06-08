× NC man facing multiple child sex charges involving 8-year-old girl

CARY, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with multiple child sex charges involving an 8-year-old girl, WNCN reported.

Miguel Saenz Guzman, 43, of Cary, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and one count of kidnapping.

The crimes occurred between Jan. 1 and May 17, WNCN reported.

Guzman is in jail under a $1.8 million secured bond.