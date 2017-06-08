× Man accused of exposing himself to 6-year-old girl in SC restaurant play area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A man is accused of exposing his genitals to a young girl in the play area of a South Carolina fast food restaurant.

WCSC reported that Wilfred Thompkins, 59, of Summerville, S.C., is accused of taking out his privates and masturbating in front of a 6-year-old.

A woman said she witnessed the incident Wednesday afternoon at a restaurant in Berkeley County after watching the suspect in the play area.

The woman said she screamed and the girl’s parents were able to get the victim out of the area and restrain the suspect until deputies arrived.

The suspect is also accused of exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl at a thrift store, according to a 2015 incident report.