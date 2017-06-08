Local organization takes vacant city lots and turns them into gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – It's not what anyone would consider "prime farm land."

"You can see here, there's glass, there's brick, there's trash," says Victoria Binder, as she walks across a field planted with beans, turnips and lettuce. "Makes it challenging to grow, here."

But Binder's organization, "From the Ground Up," isn't easily intimidated.

They've gone into some of the most challenging neighborhoods in High Point and made them blossom.

"The point of this initiative is taking the vacant lots that are in the city and flipping them into gardens," says Binder.

These are often lots that have had either nothing on them for 20 years or were abandoned homes that were being used as a haven from people doing drugs.

From the Ground Up realized, though, that most of those who lived near these lots were good people who were eager to work hard to not just make their community better, but to earn some extra money.

"In a greenhouse like this," says Binder, walking amid 350 tomato plants, "you can make upwards of $7,000 in one growing season."

But it's not just tomatoes - the group has purchased five lots around town and grow everything from kale and cut flowers to herbs and hops, for use in brewing beer.

See how it all works in this edition of the Buckley Report.