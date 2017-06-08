× Gun permit bill gets final OK from NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places has received final approval in the House, WTVD reported.

Members voted 64-51 Thursday in favor of the proposal. It would make the permit no longer necessary only in locations where it’s currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Handgun purchases still require a permit.

Currently, gun owners can openly carry a firearm without a permit. The moment their weapon becomes concealed, it becomes criminalized, which lawmakers argue creates a disastrous situation. The NRA agrees.

“We want to pass a law that recognizes that you shouldn’t be a criminal for putting a coat on or placing it in your purse as a matter of convenience or for discretion sake,” said Catherine Mortensen, an NRA spokesperson.

The latest measure features certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren’t otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.

Read more at WTVD.

The @NRA sent out this statement yesterday afternoon, in support of #HB746. pic.twitter.com/ueYgo2lQld — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) June 8, 2017