Elementary school student sticks 14 kids with diabetic needle

FREMONT, Calif. — At least 14 elementary school students in California were tested for HIV and hepatitis after a fellow student brought a needle onto campus and poked them with it.

The unnamed student was able to stick the 14 children with the diabetic lancet before a school employee saw the item and took it away, KGO reports.

Bryan Bullock, 8, was walking on campus when he was stopped by a student and stuck.

“He said, ‘Do you like stamps,’and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Stick out your arm and look away,’ and I did, and I felt something poke me.”

Terrified, Bullock said he thought he “was going to get very sick and die slowly.”

On May 26, the student told the school’s principal that he didn’t poke anyone with the needle. But just a week later, several children came forward and told their parents about the incident.

“I’m stressed, you know — I’m just thinking, ‘What if something happens to him?’ You know? And that’s really scary because he’s a healthy little boy,” said Bud Lofton, Bullock’s grandfather.

The student has been disciplined and a Fremont School District spokesman said they are in “constant communications” with the families potentially affected.

