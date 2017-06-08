× An LGBT group says it was banned from a Pride parade in NC because it supports President Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An LGBT group says it was denied a float at a gay pride parade in Charlotte, North Carolina, because it supports Donald Trump.

Deplorable Pride’s entry would have had all the hallmarks of a pride parade float: drag queens, patriotic colors and even Uncle Sam.

But it would also display something different — Trump’s campaign message, “Make America Great Again” — and feature a dancer dressed as Melania Trump.

And that, says Deplorable Pride, is what organizers had a problem with.

“The LGBT community is known for including everyone,” Derek Van Cleve, co-founder of the group, told CNN. “Pretty sad that the organizers for this parade have decided not to include both parties.”

Three weeks after it sent in its application, the group received a rejection email regarding the August festival and parade, Van Cleve said.

“This message is to confirm that we have received your application for entry in the 2017 Charlotte Pride Parade,” the message read. “Unfortunately, we are not able to approve your application.”

Van Cleve says it’s clear why his group wasn’t allowed to participate: “It was politically motivated.”

Charlotte Pride didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

But in a written statement to FOX 46 Charlotte, the organization said it “reserves the right to decline participation at our events to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization.”

“In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances.”

Deplorable Pride says it’s now raising money to host an event of its own: the Deplorable Pride Ball.

“If Charlotte Pride is not going to include us, we’ll do our own thing,” Van Cleve said. “And have fun doing it.”