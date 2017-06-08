× 3 charged in connection with drug trafficking in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking in Davidson County, according to a press release.

In December 2016, Davidson County deputies opened a drug investigation into 43-year-old Leroy Lambert. On two separate occasions, deputies bought prescription medication from him.

On Wednesday, Lambert, 20-year-old Caitlyn Berrier and 41-year-old Christy Williams were all arrested during a drug investigation in Lexington, the release says. In total, 117 hydrocodone and 76 oxymorphone tablets were seized.

Lambert was charged with three counts of trafficking opium/heroin. He was also served outstanding warrants for six counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of drug paraphernalia and two counts of maintaining a vehicle as a result of an ongoing drug investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Berrier was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver and simple possession of schedule II.

Williams was charged with an outstanding warrant for larceny.

Lambert is in jail on a $250,000 secured bond, Berrier received a $10,000 secured bond and Williams was given a $500 secured bond.