Daughter of suspect in fatal stabbing outside High Point gas station was pregnant

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One of two women who were fatally stabbed outside a High Point gas station was pregnant, according to High Point Police Captain Mike Kirk.

Andrew Jackson Allen, Jr., 48, faces charges in connection to the deaths of his estranged wife, 45-year-old Vickie Bradshaw Allen, and their 21-year-old daughter Andrea Mae Allen.

Andrea Allen was pregnant at the time of the stabbing, based on autopsy results, according to Kirk. There is no word on how long she had been pregnant for.

Kirk said this could mean additional charges against Andrew Allen and that it would be up to the district attorney.

Officers responded to the Bizzy Bee Gas & Grocery at 1611 Prospect St., High Point, in Randolph County, at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers found two women and a man at the scene who had all sustained knife wounds.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers learned the incident was domestic-related between Allen and the victims.

Vickie Allen and Andrea Allen both died of their wounds and a man, 56-year-old Robert Seay, a friend of the family, had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Andrew Allen has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is in the Guilford County Jail on no bond.