FULTON COUNTY, N.C. -- At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured in a church bus and a car in Georgia, WSB-TV reports.

Police tell WSB the bus overturned and landed on a car.

The bus from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, was carrying a church youth group.

At least 21 people were treated at the scene and nine were taken to hospitals.