GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Raising honey bees is not something you usually find young people doing.

One of Roy's Folks defies that trend.

Chris Senters got interested in honey bees after hearing that they were in danger because of diseases, parasites and pesticides. He got one hive and was hooked.

And he hopes more people his age will discover just how sweet raising bees can be.