Woman dies after falling off golf cart, landing on broken wine glass shards

WALLACE, Calif. — A 58-year-old California woman died after she fell from a golf cart Friday night and landed on the shards of the two wine glasses she had been holding.

Around 11:15 p.m., Debra Bedard was being driven by 57-year-old Richard Clarke in a golf cart on a private olive orchard the longtime couple owned, Mercury News reports. Clarke, who was driving “while intoxicated,” made a left turn and Bedard fell out of the golf cart.

When she did, the two wine glasses shattered and she landed on the shards. She died at the scene.

“They would often ride through the orchard just to check things out and enjoy the serenity of the property,” Debra’s son Steve Bedard told the newspaper. “Having been on the property many times, I completely understand how this happened. It was not an irresponsible act but just the worst kind of tragedy.”